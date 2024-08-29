CIVIL SERVANTS WILL HAVE THE LAST LAUGH, MR LUNGU AND UKA WILL BE SORTED OUT IN THE BALLOT BOX- Albert Malama

CIVIL SERVANTS WILL HAVE THE LAST LAUGH, MR LUNGU AND UKA WILL BE SORTED OUT IN THE BALLOT BOX



PRESS STATEMENT



29 TH August 2024



There is no Law in Zambia that forces employees to support Mr. Lungu and UKA. Civil Servants conditions of service does not include supporting Mr. Lungu’s Alebwelelapo.



He can only sort out Civil Servants outside the Civil Service conditions of service, which means breaking the Law with impunity. In Unionism they say an injury to one is an injury to all. CHAONA MUNZAKO CHAPITA MAWA CHILI KWAIWE. All workers in the Country must stand together and teach Mr. Lungu and his UKA a lesson they will never forget. Workers in Zambia will have the last laugh.



Meanwhile as UPND we appeal to all workers to remain calm and continue serving Zambians diligently and only punish Mr. Lungu and UKA in the ballot box. Your time is coming to sort him out first. All workers in Zambia must not be intimidated by Mr. Lungu’s utterances. Mr. Lungu is just a bully and should be ignored. We are aware that in the past PF carders were sponsored to brutalize workers. The case at hand is that of Kabwe Municipal Council employees. Carders were sent to brutalize these workers who were merely asking for their money.



We further wish to assure all workers in the Country that under the leadership of President HH and his new Dawn Government workers will continue enjoying their rights as provided for in their respective conditions of service. President HH understands that human capital is a corner stone for any sustainable development. A good working environment for all workers through good Industrial Relations is very key to attracting foreign investment. There is no Investor who would risk his money in a Country where a President fights with employees.



Clearly, Mr. Lungu is not willing to change and he will never be remorseful for the atrocities committed under his rule of terror. Zambians must ask themselves if they want to go back to the days of being gassed. Our respected mothers were stripped naked in public. Some mimes like KCM were turned into cash cows. We wish to warn Mr. Lungu not to take his lawlessness to the mines again. You spoiled the future of the young miners. Keep away from the mines.



Albert Malama



UPND – Acting Chairman for Mines