CIVIL SERVICE MUST BE SAVED FROM THIS REGIME’S POLITICAL CAPTURE

….the current state of our civil service represents a grave betrayal of the democratic principles, observes Mukandila

Lusaka… Saturday May 31, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)

Tonse Alliance National Youth Chairman Celestine Mambula Mukandila has observed the need for the civil service to be saved from the current political rapture.

Mr Mukandila, who is also a Lusaka based Lawyer and PF Matero Constituency strongman, is of the view that the current state of the civil service represents a grave betrayal of the democratic principles upon which the nation was founded.

He notes that what was once a nonpartisan institution, entrusted with the impartial application of the law and the fair administration of government services to all citizens regardless of political affiliation, has been cynically transformed into an active partisan instrument of the ruling UPND.

“This is not merely a matter of inefficiency or mismanagement; it is a deliberate and egregious abuse of power that strikes at the very heart of good governance. This partisan capture manifests itself in numerous ways, the blatant political interference in appointments and promotions, rewarding loyalty above merit; the selective enforcement of laws, favoring those aligned with the ruling party while ignoring or persecuting opponents; and the systematic suppression of dissenting voices within the civil service itself, creating an environment of fear and self-censorship,” he said.

“This undermines the rule of law, creating a climate of uncertainty and injustice where citizens lack confidence in the impartiality of government institutions. Furthermore, it erodes public trust, leading to widespread disillusionment and cynicism.”

Mr Mukandila indicated that the consequences of this systematic dismantling of a crucial pillar of the democracy are dire.

“A fractured society, characterized by deepening divisions along political lines, is the inevitable result. Economic development is hampered by uncertainty and a lack of investor confidence. Our national unity and social cohesion are threatened,” he concluded.

“This is not merely a criticism of a specific administration, it is a warning about the erosion of democratic norms and the potential collapse of our nation if this trajectory continues unchecked. This is a crisis that demands immediate and decisive action to restore the integrity and independence of our civil service and safeguard the future of Zambia.”