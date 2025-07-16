CIVIL SOCIETY CONCERNED AT RECENT REVELATIONS EXPOSING ALARMING WEAKNESSES IN ZAMBIA’S CORRUPTION FIGHT



A Consortium of 11 Civil Society Organizations on governance has expressed concern and outrage at recent revelations that expose alarming weaknesses in Zambia’s fight against corruption.





Consortium Chairperson Isaac Mwanza says these developments severely undermine public confidence in the country’s key governance institutions and is not helping President Hakainde Hichilema to advance his commitment that there shall be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.





Mr. Mwanza cites an independent audit which has revealed that the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency -ZAMMSA- procured essential drugs at an outrageous 1,600% markup without any attempt to negotiate prices.





He says this development constitutes an abuse of public resources, particularly in a sector as vital as health care, stating that these are funds not only sourced from Zambian taxpayers but also generously contributed by cooperating partners who support Zambia’s health system.





Mr. Mwanza adds that the procurement of life-saving medicines at such inflated prices is not merely irresponsible but is morally reprehensible.





He says what is further disturbing is the disclosure by the former director general of the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- that an accused person in a corruption case, was allowed by the commission to surrender only K23 million out of a suspected K60 million in exchange for becoming a state witness.





The consortium is urging President Hakainde Hichilema to reflect deeply on the damaging impact these reports have on the public perception of his administration and to immediately order the public release of the ZAMMSA audit report.





The consortium has also called out the ACC for its discreditable handling of cases and continued demonstration of bias and inefficiency, calling for urgent reforms, as the commission in its current form appears compromised and ineffective.



PN