CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANIZATIONS IN ZIMBABWE WANT NEVERS MUMBA INVESTIGATED BY SADC

THE SADC Electoral Observation Mission needs to be true to its parentage as an instrument to promote democracy, cohesion, peace and security; not to be a willing regime change tool.

SADC must immediately investigate the conduct of the head of its election observer mission to Zimbabwe, Dr. Nevers Mumba, for attempting to aid illegal regime change in the country through fomenting a civil uprising in the wake of the just ended harmonised elections, a local civic organisation in Zimbabwe has said.

In a letter to SADC chairperson, Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, the Civic Society and Churches Joint Forum (CSCJF) said Dr. Mumba’s conduct in presenting a flawed preliminary report on the August 23 elections was a “threat to regional security”.

The letter has also copied to all SADC Heads of State, including President Hakainde Hichilema.

“Your Excellency, in our view, it is pertinent for SADC to reflect on this recent SEOM (SADC Electoral Observation Mission) experience in view of its implications on regional security,” said CSCJF in the letter signed by its national chairperson Reverend Anglistone Sibanda and another official, Abigale Mupambi.

“If at all possible, we recommend that the report should be reviewed by objective and luminary regional statesmen. While Zimbabwe has remained peaceful and averted the possible catastrophic consequences of Dr. Mumba’s actions, other SADC countries that will hold elections in the future may not be as fortunate. The SEOM needs to be true to its parentage as an instrument to promote democracy, cohesion, peace and security; not to be a willing regime change tool.

“We further recommend, Your Excellency, that Dr. Mumba’s activities be subjected to an independent SADC investigation because they cannot be swept under the carpet in view of the instability they could have caused within Zimbabwe and the region.”

Such censure, said CSCJF, was required to ensure that future heads of SEOM stick to their code of conduct and “do not aid the bidding of hostile external regime change proponents”.

The civic organisation said regional citizens appreciate the role of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to foster peace and stability in the region.