CIVIL SOCIETY STATEMENT CONDEMNING THE ARREST OF PEACEFUL “FIX ZESCO” PROTESTERS BY THE ZAMBIA POLICE

The undersigned Civil Society Organisations strongly condemn the arrest of peaceful protesters by the Zambia Police. The protesters wished to show displeasure with ZESCO’s management of the power situation resulting in unprecedented levels of load shedding and the publishing of schedules for load shedding that are not followed.

The right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights that must be protected and upheld. These rights are not only enshrined in Zambia’s constitution but also in numerous international human rights treaties to which Zambia is a party.

The detention of people peacefully exercising their right to protest is a blatant violation of these rights and a step backward for democracy and civic participation in Zambia. Peaceful protests are

a vital form of citizen participation and should only be curtailed when there is a clear and present danger of harm or a violation of the law.

Suppressing peaceful dissent undermines the principles of a democratic society and erodes public trust in the government.

We further strongly condemn the Police for failing to respect the freedom of conscience as provided in the Constitution. One of the arrested protesters is Muslim and during the process of detention and arrest, officers from the Zambia Police removed the Hijab she was wearing.

A violation of her religious beliefs and a violation of the freedom of conscience under the constitution. Law enforcement must be alive to the various religious beliefs and accommodate them in the criminal process.

We call on the government of Zambia to adhere to its human rights obligations and to take immediate steps to ensure that all citizens can fully enjoy their rights without fear of detention or intimidation.

This includes a thorough and speedy review and amendment of laws such as the Public Order Act and the Penal Code. Provisions within these laws that exceed international best practices for the restriction of rights must be revised to align with Zambia’s commitment to

uphold the highest standards of human rights.

The Zambian government must demonstrate its dedication to democratic principles by protecting the rights of all people to freely express their views and assemble peacefully. We urge the

authorities to release all individuals who have been unjustly detained.

A just and equitable Zambia is built on respecting and promoting human rights, not stifling them.

We stand with the peaceful protesters and reaffirm our commitment to advocating for their rights and freedoms. Free speech and the right to assemble are fundamental to democracy. The law and its enforcers must ensure that everyone’s rights are respected, allowing all citizens to fully enjoy their freedoms.

Signed

Josiah Kalala

Acting Executive Director

Chapter One Foundation

For and Behalf of:

Alliance for Community Action

Transparency International – Zambia

Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC)

PANOS Institute for Southern Africa

Council of Churches in Zambia

Peoples Action for Accountability and Good Governance in Zambia (PAAGGZ)

Centre for Trade and Policy Development

Alliance for Accountability Advocates Zambia