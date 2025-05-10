CIVIL SOCIETY STATEMENT ON U.S. AID REDUCTION FOR HEALTH COMMODITIES



We, the undersigned civil society organizations, express deep concern over the recent announcement by the United States government to cut $50 million (approximately 1.4 billion Zambian kwacha) in annual aid to Zambia for medications and medical supplies.





This decision poses a serious threat to the continuity of essential health services, particularly for over 1.3 million people living with HIV (PLHIV) and vulnerable populations who rely on HIV prevention interventions to reduce new HIV infections.





Furthermore, the funding cut affects recipients of care and risks reversing the gains Zambia has made in improving access to life-saving medications, including for HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, and other chronic and infectious diseases.





Zambia relies on external funding to provide essential health care services.



The reduction in funding to the health sector is more than a financial setback – it is a direct setback to the hard-earned gains of the Zambian CSOs and communities striving to advance overall sexual reproductive health and rights.





The loss further threatens to reverse decades of progress in health and human rights, undermining the collective achievements of the government, CSOs, and local health systems.





This situation demands urgent attention and collaborative efforts to secure alternative funding sources and reinforce local health initiatives. Without immediate action, vulnerable populations that depend on these services may face dire consequences, exacerbating existing health disparities and jeopardizing the future of reproductive health in Zambia.





In light of this development, we urgently call on the Government of Zambia to:

1. Publicly reaffirm its commitment to uninterrupted access to essential medications and medical supplies, particularly for people living with HIV and other vulnerable populations.





2. In the shortest period, to respond to the press statement made by the US Ambassador and to address the key issues raised. While we understand the pressure on the Minister of Health, we appeal for a consistent, forward-looking stance We are confident that, through meaningful engagement with civil society and other stakeholders, the government can develop and implement systematic solutions to the serious concerns raised—particularly those related to health and broader aspects of social welfare.





3. Immediately convene an inclusive national dialogue on sustainable health financing, bringing together civil society, development partners, the private sector, and technical experts to co-develop viable, long-term solutions that reduce dependency on external assistance.





4. Present a transparent and comprehensive mitigation strategy, informed by stakeholder input, that addresses the anticipated funding gap through:

• Domestic resource mobilization,

• Budget reallocation and expenditure efficiency,

• Emergency procurement support, and Continuity assurance measures across the national health supply chain.





As civil society organizations, we remain committed to working collaboratively with the government and partners to safeguard the right to healthcare and strengthen our health systems for long-term sustainability.





We the undersigned Civil Society Organizations in Zambia : .

Tides24 Foundation Zambia

Latu Human Rights Foundation (LATU)

Ascend Futures Foundation

Africa Directions

Network of Zambian people living with HIV



Treatment Advocacy and Literacy Campaign

Phenomenal Youth Association

SAT Zambia

The Youth Platform Three Sixty (TYP)

The Lotus Identity



TBZ

Network of ARV Users

Decisive Minds – DM

Titandizeni Umooyo Network

Community Health Action Network (CHAN)

Coalition of Zambia Women Living with HIV and AIDS (COZWHA)

CITAMPLUS

CSSCM

Kabangwe Creative Initiative Association (KCIA)



Community-Based Tuberculosis Organization Zambia (CBTO Zambia)

Zambia Tuberculosis and Leprosy Trust (ZATULET)

Family Development Initiatives (FDI)

Zambia TB Organizations Coalition (ZTOC)

Community Engagement on Malaria Elimination in Zambia ( CEMEZ)

Volunteers Welfare for Community-Based Care of Zambia (VOWAZA)