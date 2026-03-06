CLAIM ABOUT PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA CALLING FOR ISRAEL TO BE DECLARED A “TERRORIST STATE” BY THE AFRICAN UNION SPARKS MASSIVE ONLINE DEBATE AND CONFUSION 🇿🇦🇮🇱

A controversial claim spreading rapidly across social media has triggered intense discussion after posts alleged that Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, promised that the country would push the African Union to officially designate Israel as a “terrorist state.”

The alleged statement has been widely shared on platforms such as X (Twitter), with posts including photos of Ramaphosa speaking at a podium alongside images of the Israeli flag. The posts quickly went viral, receiving thousands of likes, shares, and comments from users around the world.

However, despite the claim gaining significant attention online, there is currently no confirmed video, official transcript, or government statement verifying that Ramaphosa made those exact remarks.

Searches through official South African government channels and major news outlets have not produced clear evidence that the president publicly said South Africa would pressure the African Union to classify Israel as a terrorist state.

Background: South Africa’s Strong Position on the Gaza Conflict

Although the specific quote remains unverified, South Africa has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s actions during the ongoing conflict linked to the Israel–Hamas War.

In a major diplomatic move that attracted global attention, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, accusing the Israeli government of committing acts of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The case has positioned South Africa as one of the leading voices internationally calling for accountability and stronger action regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Members of the ruling African National Congress government have repeatedly expressed solidarity with Palestinians and called for an immediate ceasefire, humanitarian aid access, and renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

Why the Viral Claim Is Being Questioned

The main concern surrounding the viral posts is the lack of verified evidence supporting the statement.

While images of Ramaphosa speaking publicly are being used alongside the quote, none of the posts provide a full speech, official recording, or documented source confirming the claim.

Experts warn that social media can sometimes amplify misleading or out-of-context statements, especially when political issues are involved.

Because of South Africa’s known stance on the Gaza crisis and its legal challenge against Israel at the International Court of Justice, many people online found the quote believable — even though no confirmed source has yet verified it.

Mixed Reactions Across Social Media

The viral claim has triggered strong reactions across different communities:

🔹 Pro-Palestinian supporters praised the alleged statement and called on African leaders to take a stronger collective stance against Israel.

🔹 Critics and analysts questioned the credibility of the quote and warned that spreading unverified information could worsen already sensitive international tensions.

🔹 Some observers also pointed out that the lack of immediate clarification from the presidency has allowed speculation and debate to grow online.

The Bigger Picture

The situation highlights how quickly information — whether accurate or not — can spread across social media platforms and shape global conversations before it is fully verified.

For now, while South Africa continues to play an active diplomatic role regarding the Gaza conflict through the International Court of Justice and international forums, the specific viral quote attributed to President Ramaphosa remains unconfirmed.

Observers say the issue may only be resolved once official statements or verified recordings emerge clarifying whether the president ever made the remarks currently circulating online.

💬 What do you think about this situation?

Should African nations take a stronger united position on the Israel–Gaza conflict, or should diplomatic negotiations remain the main path forward?

Join the conversation below. 🇿🇦