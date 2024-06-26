Claims by Joe Malanji that he owns Companies in the DRC are fake – DRC Prosecutor tells Lusaka Court

A general prosecutor at the Ministry of public affairs in the Democratic Republic of Congo Charles Kaboziya has told the Lusaka Magistrate court that claims of owning companies in the DRC by former Minister of Foreign Affairs Joe Malanji and allegations of the said companies being part of the wealth he amassed is fake.



He was appearing before Lusaka Magistrate Irene Wishimanga were Mr.Malanji is jointly charged with former secretary to the treasury, Fredson Yamba facing 8 counts of possessing property deemed to be proceeds of crime while Mr. Yamba faces 2 counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedure related to a procurement of a Chancery in Turkey.



Mr.Kaboziya told court that last year in 2023, he conducted the investigations after an order from the Prosecutor General to investigate and verify the pieces of document which came from Zambia and later prepare a report at the conclusion of the investigation and verification.

He submitted before Magistrate Wishimanga that two companies alleged to have been behind lucrative activities on behalf of Mr.Malanji in DRC namely China Civil Engineering corporation and Mass Investment Group Sarl through his Zambian incorporated company Gibson Power systems registered in Kitwe Zambia.



The state witness says in order to ascertain and verify the claims, he Investigated bank transactions through Raw Bank, China Civil Engineering corporation, Judicial Brigade,Lubumbashi commission for Oaths, One Window office and General Management of Large services.

He says after the investigations it was concluded that all the documents Mr.Malanji had submitted in relation to companies he owns in DRC were fake.



In this matter, Mr. Malanji and former secretary to the treasury, Fredson Yamba are charged with 10 counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Mr. Yamba is charged with two counts of willful failure to comply with laid down procedures while Mr.Malanji is facing eight counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.



Allegations are that between January, 1, 2020 and August, 31, 2021 Fredson Yamba as Secretary to the Treasury, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown failed to comply with the law in the manner he allegedly allocated and authorized the transfer of K108milion, 401, 197.00 to the Zambian Mission Account in Turkey for the procurement of real estate among others.



It is also alleged in the other counts that Mr Malanji between January, 1, 2020 and August, 31, 2021 in Lusaka possessed a BELL 430 JET RANGER Helicopter, property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Trial continues