Breaking News: Claims of Chinese Spy Ship Near Iran Collapse as Tracking Data Shows Liaowang-1 Still Docked in Shanghai





Reports circulating online recently claimed that China had deployed its advanced intelligence vessel Liaowang-1 to waters near Iran to collect sensitive intelligence amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. However, maritime tracking data and satellite imagery now indicate that the ship has not actually left China, casting serious doubt on those claims.





The Liaowang-1 is a specialized Chinese tracking and intelligence vessel that entered service in the spring of 2025. It is designed to monitor space activity, track ballistic missile launches, and support China’s aerospace and missile testing programs. The ship carries multiple sophisticated radar systems housed inside large radomes that allow it to track missile activity and monitor missile defense systems across vast distances.





With an estimated displacement of around 30,000 tons and a length of roughly 332 meters, the vessel is believed to host some of the most powerful sensor systems China can deploy at sea. Analysts say its equipment likely includes advanced radar arrays, electronic intelligence systems, and possibly an optical telescope capable of observing missile launches and aerospace activity. Stabilizing such a telescope on a moving ship would represent a complex engineering achievement.





Because of these capabilities, some analysts suggested that if the vessel were deployed near Iran, it could theoretically monitor U.S. and Israeli military activity, track missile launches, and detect aircraft operations across the region. Such intelligence could potentially provide valuable situational awareness during ongoing military developments.





Early reports even speculated that the ship might be operating near the Gulf of Oman and possibly accompanied by Chinese warships such as Type 055 and Type 052D destroyers. The presence of such a powerful intelligence platform near the Middle East would likely be interpreted by the United States and Gulf states as a provocative move.





However, maritime tracking services and satellite imagery analyzed by defense observers show that Liaowang-1 remains docked in Shanghai as of March 9, contradicting the rumors about its deployment toward Iran. There is also no evidence suggesting the vessel attempted to conceal its movements or conduct deception operations.





Experts note that this does not rule out the possibility that other Chinese intelligence-gathering platforms could be operating in the region. If China were collecting information near the Gulf of Oman or the Persian Gulf, analysts believe it would more likely rely on vessels that resemble civilian ships rather than a highly recognizable platform like Liaowang-1.





For now, the available evidence suggests that Beijing has not deployed its newest tracking ship to the Middle East, despite the wave of speculation online.



Source: Defence Express / Defence-UA