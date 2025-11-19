CLARIFICATION ON OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION CHANNELS OF THE PATRIOTIC FRONT





The Patriotic Front wishes to remind all party members and the general public that the party has established formal channels through which all official communication is disseminated. These channels remain the Office of the Secretary General and the Office of the Party President.





In this regard, the public and our membership are advised not to be misled by the recent statement attributed to our former Secretary General, Honourable Davies Mwila. Honourable Mwila is hereby reminded to adhere to the authority structures of the party and to uphold the principle of collective responsibility required of all members of the Central Committee.





We urge all party members and the Zambian public to await official communication from the Patriotic Front, which shall be issued strictly through the Central Committee and the Party President, Honourable Given Lubinda.





Leadership requires that respect be accorded to those entrusted with authority, regardless of differing personal views or leadership preferences. We therefore appeal for patience, unity, and discipline as the party prepares for its General Conference at the end of this month.





Further, we remind our members that Articles 53 and 54 of the Patriotic Front Constitution clearly outline the current leadership framework of the party, particularly following the passing of our late Party President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





The Patriotic Front remains committed to order, discipline, and constitutionalism within its ranks.



Please be guided accordingly.





Issued by:

Celestin Mambula Mukandila

Patriotic Front Deputy National Youth Chairman