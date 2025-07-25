CLARIFICATION ON THE PATRIOTIC FRONT’S ’s LEADERSHIP ROLE IN THE TONSE ALLIANCE





25th July 2025



The Tonse Alliance has noted growing public commentary and misinformation suggesting that the Acting President of the Patriotic Front (PF) is not constitutionally permitted to continue leading the Alliance. This statement seeks to provide clarity, grounded in the Tonse Alliance Constitution and the founding agreements binding all member parties.





The Patriotic Front’s leadership of the Tonse Alliance is not symbolic or assumed; it is constitutionally mandated. The preamble of the Alliance Constitution expressly designates the PF as the lead entity across all structures, organs, and bodies of the Alliance. This arrangement was the product of consensus by all signatory parties at the time of the Alliance’s formation.





The chairmanship of the Alliance is not subject to rotation or renegotiation. It is a role exclusively reserved for the Patriotic Front, as stipulated in the constitutional framework. Any attempt to redefine this leadership arrangement runs contrary to the principles on which the Alliance was founded and undermines its stability.





At the inception of the Tonse Alliance, the PF made it clear through its Rules of Engagement that it would only join under the condition that it assumes the leadership role. This condition was accepted by all partners and is now embedded in the Constitution, ensuring that PF’s leadership is not only agreed upon but legally protected.





The appointment of Hon. Given Lubinda as Acting Chairperson of the Alliance is both lawful and procedurally correct. His appointment followed the temporary absence of the substantive Chairperson and was carried out in line with Articles 10(b) and (c) of the Constitution, which affirm PF’s authority as the Alliance’s anchor party to maintain leadership continuity.





Importantly, the PF’s status as the anchor party is not a contested claim—it is a constitutionally defined designation. The Constitution, through multiple clauses including Article 10, Article 12(d), and Appendix 2, clearly outlines the PF’s central role and dominant representation within the Council of Leaders and other governing structures.





Regarding the position of Vice Chairperson, the Constitution under Article 11 specifies that this role must be filled through an electoral process. No such election has occurred, which means that Prof. Pule, while acting in that capacity, cannot be regarded as the substantive Vice Chairperson until due process is followed.





In conclusion, the leadership structure of the Tonse Alliance is not a matter of debate or preference. It is enshrined in a binding constitutional framework that identifies the Patriotic Front as the Alliance’s anchor and rightful leader. Hon. Given Lubinda continues to serve as Acting Chairperson on solid constitutional grounds.





The Tonse Alliance calls upon all stakeholders, commentators, and the general public to uphold the integrity of the Constitution and refrain from actions or statements that risk distorting the established leadership framework.





Issued by:

Ephraim Shakafuswa

Deputy Spokesperson – Tonse Alliance