CLEARLY, THE ONLY ENEMY PF HAS IS PF ITSELF



By Prof. Mutti



The internal firing you’re witnessing isn’t coming from outside forces. It’s a direct result of the deep divisions tearing the party apart. Apparently, Everyone wants to be President, and instead of rallying behind a collective vision, they have all turned the battlefield inward. Personal interests have overtaken the party’s interest, and no one seems willing to put PF first.





At the center of this turmoil are three powerful factions pulling the party in different directions. There is Maccabi Zulu camp, the Given Lubinda camp, and the Mundubile camp. Almost every member of the Central Committee has secretly aligned themselves with one of these presidential hopefuls.





The loyalties to these factions are the fuel behind the chaos you are witnessing and the reason PF will keep crashing into its own shadow until there will be no party called PF anymore.





Should the party survive this fresh wave of infighting, there is still Chabinga quietly watching from the sidelines. And with every passing day, the likelihood of PF walking away from the 2026 elections without a single parliamentary seat grows more and more real.