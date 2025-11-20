CLEMENT TEMBO CONDEMNS VIOLENT ATTACK AGAINST PF TONSE ALLIANCE ACTING CHAIRMAN, HON. GIVEN LUBINDA





I, cLEMENT TEMBO* , Kabwata Constituency Aspiring Member Of Parliament Candidate, condemn in the strongest terms the violent attack and beating of PF Tonse Alliance Acting Chairman, Hon. Given Lubinda, by suspected UPND cadres.





This shameful act is an assault on democracy, an attack on political freedoms, and a dangerous threat to Zambia’s long-standing culture of peace and coexistence. No citizen, regardless of political affiliation, should ever be subjected to violence for participating in the democratic process.

Zambia’s democracy thrives when ideas compete not fists.





Our Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, association and political participation.

These rights must be respected and protected by all, including those in power.



Political violence has no place in our society.

Political intimidation has no justification.

And political differences must never translate into physical harm.





I call upon Law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and bring the perpetrators to justice without fear or favour.



The UPND leadership to strongly denounce this behaviour and discipline violent elements within their ranks.





All political parties to recommit to peaceful, issue-based politics as we safeguard the integrity of our democratic space.





The Opposition must be allowed to operate freely, safely and with dignity. A democracy where violence is normalised is a democracy in danger.





Let this unfortunate incident remind us that Zambia is bigger than partisan interests. We owe future generations a peaceful, tolerant, and democratic nation.

I stand firmly against any form of political violence.



I stand for democracy.

And I stand for a peaceful Zambia.