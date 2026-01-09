CLERGY IN NDOLA QUESTION TIMING OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA’S VEHICLE PROBE



By John Kabwe



The House of Clergy (HOC) has stated that Lusaka Archbishop, Dr. Alick Banda, will only be cleared once the truth about his vehicle in question is revealed.





HOC Executive Director, Rev. Jimmy Ngambi, emphasized that the Archbishop should provide honest information to clear his name in the ongoing investigations.



Speaking on Radio Chimwemwe’s “Know Your Leader” program, Rev Ngambi stressed that a dent on one clergy is a concern for all, hence the need for the Archbishop to clear his name.





Meanwhile, Ndola-based Rev. Chilekwa Mulenga expressed surprise that an old issue is being revisited, especially when there are more pressing matters requiring serious investigation.





He questioned the motive behind pursuing the Archbishop’s case, citing recent high-profile cases like the missing gold, Sugilite scandal, and 61 containers of medical supplies that went missing last year.





Rev Mulenga demanded answers on these serious issues, wondering why there’s so much focus on a second-hand vehicle.



