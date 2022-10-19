CLERGY LAUNCH ATTACKS AGAINST UPND

In 2015, a good number of Pastors told us that God had chosen President Edgar Lungu for Zambia because he was holy and godly. They pushed this narrative down our throats even when none could tell us what church the said person belonged to.

Today, a similar ploy to attack and discredit the New Dawn Government has been unearthed on the Copperbelt where a group of Pastors have joined forces to achieve the same.

The said group of Pastors closely worked with the PF Government in fighting the UPND while in opposition and even used to report civil servants who they thought were working with the UPND to be transfered and retired in national interest. Notable in this group of Pastors is an Army chaplain based on the Copperbelt, a civil servant for that matter.

This group of Pastors used to get funding from the PF. The group has once more emerged and has continued working with the PF. The group has been spotted holding meetings and mobilising themselves to rise against the New Dawn Government.

The group is using Pastors on the pulpit to incite people to rise against a legally elected Government of President Hakainde Hichilema.The group of Pastors is also championing the issue of sodomy in order to make this country ungovernable.

The question that arises is whether the Police and Intelligence are not aware of such happenings. The same intelligence which worked with PF is still intact and giving a blind eye and deaf ear to such issues. The public order ACT that is still law has suddenly stopped functioning.

Pastors are suppose to be non-partisan as they preside over church members who belong to different political parties. A preacher must be neutral so that when members have disputes arising from their political ideologies, he can easily arbitrate and restore peace between them.

The Civil Society Organidatins (CSOs) also need to stepup efforts and expose these schemes aimed at distabalising a peaceful country like Zambia. The CSOs have a mandate of promoting and defending the ideals of democracy and the well-being of the general population.

@The Falcon