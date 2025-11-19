CLERGY PRAISES MAKEBI ZULU’S LEADERSHIP QUALITIES AHEAD OF PF CONVENTION





….Makebi Zulu’s humility, integrity and consistent message of unity set him apart from other contenders



Chipata… Wednesday November 18, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



Pastor Franklin Ng’ambi of Chipata City has urged members of the Patriotic Front (PF) to rally behind party presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu, describing him as a “youthful, focused and transformative leader” who embodies the values needed to reposition the party and contribute to national development.





With the PF preparing for its much-anticipated convention to elect new leadership, Pastor Ng’ambi said Mr Zulu’s humility, integrity and consistent message of unity set him apart from other contenders.





Speaking in an interview, Pastor Ng’ambi said he was particularly moved by Mr. Zulu’s speech during the filing of his nomination papers, noting that the aspiring president demonstrated a clear vision for both the party and the country.





“Going by his speech during the filing in of his nominations, Makebi Zulu has shown that he has the capacity to transform this country. He is focused on development, and that is the kind of leadership Zambia needs at this critical time,” Pastor Ng’ambi said.





He added that Mr. Zulu represented a new generation of leaders who combine energy with experience, making him well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to national progress.





“We need such youthful leaders to take over the leadership of the country. The humility, integrity and unity he has demonstrated are qualities that should never be ignored. The PF should utilize Makebi Zulu – he is a big asset to the country,” he said.





Pastor Ng’ambi urged PF delegates heading to the convention to choose leaders who will rebuild the party’s strength, reconnect with grassroots supporters, and offer credible alternatives for national development.