Clergy urges men to make informed decisions on vasectomy!



United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Lusaka Presbytery Bishop, Rev. Lordwell Siame has urged men to take a more informed and responsible approach to vasectomy, encouraging them to fully understand the medical, emotional, and long-term implications of the procedure before undergoing it.





This follows reports that over 500 men in Lusaka have opted for vasectomy due to the rising cost of living and increasing financial pressure.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Bishop, Siame, acknowledged that vasectomy can be a viable family planning option but stressed the importance of men taking ownership of their reproductive health choices.





“If the process is well-researched, then vasectomy is not a problem,” said Bishop Siame.





He also noted that women have traditionally borne the brunt of reproductive responsibilities, often undergoing invasive and sometimes risky procedures.





He emphasized that it is only fair for men to share in this responsibility.



-RCV