CLERGYMAN APPEALS TO HH TO GO WITH THE DEMANDS OF THE LUNGU FAMILY



….so that the remains of former President Edgar Lungu would be repatriated back to Zambia





Lusaka… Monday June 23, 2025



A Lusaka based clergyman has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to heed to the Lungu family’s demands in order to repatriate the remains of the former Head of State.





Apostle Christopher Kunda of Presence of God Ministries in Lusaka, says it will not be right to have the former Republican President burried in a foreign country.





Apostle Kunda said it is not too late to negotiate with the family of Dr. Edgar Lungu to have his remains repatriated back to Zambia for a befitting send-off.





“My humble appeal to our Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is that, Mr President hear the demands of the Lungu family so that his remains would be brought back to Zambia. It would not be wise to have his remains buried in another country. I believe that if you Your Excellency (HH) listen to their (Lungu family) demands, we will sort out this matter and bury our President in Zambia and in dignity,” he said.





“It will not be well to bury President Lungu in South Africa. We will be laughed at by the outside world for failing to resolve such a matter of allowing a former Republican President buried in another country. I have friends who are already calling me that what is happening in your country. This is the time to resolve this impasse.”





Apostle Kunda said if the two parties agree, the government can facilitate the repatriation of the remains back to Zambia for a dignified send-off.