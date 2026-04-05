CLERGYMAN CRITICIZES UPND OVER ACCEPTANCE OF FORMER PF OFFICIALS
By Raphael Mulenga
Ndola-based senior clergy Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga has expressed disappointment over the UPND`s decision to accept members from the opposition Patriotic Front-PF, whom the ruling party had previously described as corrupt and criminal.
Reacting to the defection of several former PF officials to the ruling party, Reverend Mulenga says the development raises serious concerns about consistency and integrity in the country’s political landscape.
Reverend Mulenga has noted that such actions risk eroding public trust, as citizens may begin to question the sincerity of political messaging and commitments made by leaders.
He has further stated that the current trend reflects a deeper problem in Zambia’s politics, where ideology appears to be absent, stating that the lack of clear values and guiding principles among political players is contributing to confusion among voters.
Reverend Mulenga adds that politics devoid of ideology leaves much to be desired, as it becomes difficult for the electorate to distinguish between parties based on policy direction and national interest, calling for a shift in the way politics are conducted in the country.
Efforts to get a comment from UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.
PHOENIX NEWS
PF Reverend.
And you are preaching forgiveness in your congregation?
Look, when you welcome them, they are coming on the condition that they leave their old ways and become good citizens.
They are coming in on the promise that they are repentant and that they are ready to follow your way of doing things.
Alabane, let’s preach the Gospel and not just healing, miracles and prosperity.
Let’s not brand the word of God for business.
That’s doing business in the temple and Jesus really whipped those that turned His Father’s Temple into a business center. Mwalaba Shani?
Who said there’s consistency and integrity in politics, politics is often messy . It’s doing things at a particular time period
Are you really a Reverend or it’s just a title you are using? If a criminal or sinner genuinely repent and comes to join your Church, can you reject him? What reasons can you give? Why do you have to get disappointed if PF members decide to join UPND genuinely? Is it your party? UPND is a Democratic Party and is open to every Zambian, people are free to join or leave, it’s their democrat right.
Just as an analogy, there is currently a member of UPND Media Team facing criminal charges of theft of funds from his former employers and matter is in Court. So, does he cease to be UPND? Absolutely not. Membership to a party has nothing to do with such things as the Reverend is alleged to be talking about.