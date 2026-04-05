CLERGYMAN CRITICIZES UPND OVER ACCEPTANCE OF FORMER PF OFFICIALS

By Raphael Mulenga

Ndola-based senior clergy Reverend Chilekwa Mulenga has expressed disappointment over the UPND`s decision to accept members from the opposition Patriotic Front-PF, whom the ruling party had previously described as corrupt and criminal.

Reacting to the defection of several former PF officials to the ruling party, Reverend Mulenga says the development raises serious concerns about consistency and integrity in the country’s political landscape.

Reverend Mulenga has noted that such actions risk eroding public trust, as citizens may begin to question the sincerity of political messaging and commitments made by leaders.

He has further stated that the current trend reflects a deeper problem in Zambia’s politics, where ideology appears to be absent, stating that the lack of clear values and guiding principles among political players is contributing to confusion among voters.

Reverend Mulenga adds that politics devoid of ideology leaves much to be desired, as it becomes difficult for the electorate to distinguish between parties based on policy direction and national interest, calling for a shift in the way politics are conducted in the country.

Efforts to get a comment from UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa failed by broadcast time as his phone went unanswered.

PHOENIX NEWS