Clever Mpoha is not and has never been Director or Shareholder of African Security Academy as alleged by the ACC says African Security Academy.

LUSAKA, 18 August, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

The African Security Academy has dispelled allegations from the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) that Mr Clever Mpoha of Savenda Group and Companies is a shareholder and direction of African Security Academy.

In a Statement released by the Anti Corruption Commission yesterday Mr. Clever Mpoha Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies was arrested and charged with three counts of corrupt practices.

According to the ACC, “Mr Mpoha is a Shareholder and Director of two other companies namely Eagle Trading International and African Security Academy (ASA) of Zambia.”

“The arrest comes in the wake of a contract which was single sourced and signed between the Ministry of Defence and African Security Academy (ASA) of Poland for the financing and purchase of military uniforms for the Zambia National Service at a contract sum of US$47million.

Investigations have revealed that Mpoha’s company, African Security Academy was the representative here in Zambia of the parent African Security Academy of Poland and financial transactions were facilitated through Mpoha’s other company Eagle Trading International.”

However, a document obtained by Smart Eagles has revealed that African Security Academy has refuted these allegations that Mr Mpoha is a Shareholder not a Director at African Security Academy.

“The African Security Academy of ilzecka Street 26 00130 Warsaw Poland, wishes to state that Mr Clever Mpoha is not and have never been director or shareholder of the African Security Academy Poland which was awarded a contract to supply military uniforms for the Zambia National Service contract No. MPC 032-16”

“In regards to the system that the Africa Security Academy was fraudulently paid and outside the budget line, we wish to state that we did receive a letter (MF/IDM/4/6/1) from the Ministry of Finance which was headed by then Minister Felix Mutati on 14th of December, 2016 and was signed by then Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba stating ‘We wish to confirm that the general revenues of Zambian shall be utilized to pay for the debt service for both principal and interest. Kindly note that above condition is in line with part ii, section 5(1) of the loans and guarantees (authorization) Act, Cap 366 which indicates that all debt charges arising from the raising of the loan under this Act shall be charged on the general revenues of the Republic of Zambia. Further I wish to confirm that Government has provided this project in the National budget”

The Academy has continued to state that as per the Government and contract condition 25% was to be paid but because of the confidence in the government, the company delivered the merchandise before the 25% was paid and to this effect government was issued with two invoices #01/01/19 valued at $679,090 and second invoice #01/02/19 valued at $1,251,910 were delivered to both Government and ZNS command.

The Statement was signed by the African Security Academy Chief Executive Officer Mr. Dariusz Prigan and co signed by Mr. Roy Musonda the Country Director of the Academy, and copied to 14 Government institutions including State House and Office of the President.