CLIFFORD COMFORTS MAPEPA: “I went through what you are going through and unfortunately… I allowed bitterness to overshadow my better judgement”

CLIFFORD COMFORTS MAPEPA. HE WROTE:

Dear Xiamara Mapepa||

Take heart. Breathe. Take this unfortunate situation to learn and reset. You still have a long way to go in your career. Don’t look down on yourself because your journey to recovery starts with you. Protect your mental health because once you neglect that, you will lose your way.

I went through what you are going through and unfortunately I took long to reset because I allowed some bitterness to overshadow my better judgement. Most importantly, take responsibility for your actions. You are not alone.

=== Clifford Mulenga ===

Former Chipolopolo midfielder