CLINICAL OFFICERS DECLARE: “NO MORE UNPAID SERVICE WITHOUT CLEAR GOVERNMENT ABSORPTION PLAN ”





The Clinical Officers Association of Zambia (COAZ) has announced that volunteer clinical officers across the country will no longer continue providing unpaid health services until the government presents a clear roadmap for their absorption into the public service.





Addressing the media on Monday, COAZ President Dr. Jones Neba said the association has exhausted all avenues of engagement with the government regarding the welfare and employment of clinical officers. He stated that the continued expectation for professionals to work without pay is unacceptable and unjust.





“We have used every possible means to engage the government over this matter. Unfortunately, there has been no tangible solution. Therefore, we are left with no option but to withdraw our members countrywide from offering free services,” Dr. Neba said.





He emphasized that clinical officers form the second-largest health professional group in Zambia, after nurses, and remain the backbone of both primary and secondary healthcare delivery particularly in rural, peri-urban and hard-to-reach areas.





Dr. Neba expressed concern over what he termed ongoing exploitation, marginalization, regulatory inertia and systemic neglect of clinical officers, which he said has necessitated the bold decision.





He added that members should now shift their focus toward building sustainable livelihoods, stressing that volunteering will only resume once government presents a clear, credible employment and welfare plan.





In solidarity, Emergency Care Technicians (EMTs) have also declared that they will cease volunteering until appropriate remuneration, job security and social protection are guaranteed. The directive further applies to volunteer psychiatric clinical officers, mental health officers, clinical anaesthetic officers and ophthalmic clinical officers.





Meanwhile, during the same event, COAZ signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Green Gold Estates to provide affordable land and flexible payment plans for clinical officers. The initiative is aimed at improving the housing and general livelihoods of clinical officers across Zambia.





The association has called on government to urgently address the matter, warning that the continued withdrawal of volunteer services may negatively affect healthcare delivery, especially in underserved areas.



©️ KUMWESU | December 30, 2025