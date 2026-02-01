Clive Shamwana Dies



Early morning reports indicate that Clive Shamwana has died. He was an entrepreneur and business executive, best known as the Founder and Managing Director of The Proper Group and the Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of Denmark to Zambia





Early Career: After returning to Zambia from the UK, Shamwana worked in banking (Meridien BIAO) and the mobile communications industry.



Telecel Zambia: He previously served in a leadership role at Telecel, where he was involved in a significant dispute with the Communications Authority regarding roaming agreements and the use of an earth station.



He was also the son to the famous treason trialist and former Attorney General Edward Jack Shamwana.





Shamwana is best known for his involvement in a 1980 attempted coup against the government of Kenneth Kaunda. He was sentenced to death for treason but was eventually pardoned and released in 1990 after a decade in prison.