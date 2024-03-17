CLOSE TO 11 DÈAD IN HORRIFIC BUS CRASH, ZIMBABWE BEITBRIDGE ACCIDENT

The horrific bus crash at Bubi (Zim side), not too far from Beitbridge occurred in the early hours of Saturday (yesterday).

The accident occurred at about 1am after the City Bus allegedly hit a donkey and swerved to the right lane resulting in the collision that killed seven people on the spot.

About 11 people reportedly died in the accident involving the two cross-border buses City bus and blue cicle, 10 kilometres outside Beitbridge and more than 30 were severely.

City Bus had departed from Johannesurg, South Africa at around 6pm on Friday was coming from SA while the Blue Circle bus was travelling from Karoi to Beitbridge.

Less than a week ago another terrible accident occurred involving a Haulage truck and a bus coming from Zimbabwe.

The identities and nationalities of the deceased are yet to be established.

