CNN drops ‘never-before-seen’ photos of Trump and Epstein

CNN’s Kfile has obtained “never-before-seen” photos and video of President Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein that shed new light on the relationship between the two men.

In one of the photos, Epstein is seen attending Trump’s wedding to Marla Maples, which was described as “the wedding of the century” by the media at the time.

Epstein is seen walking into the reception with his date, and also photobombing another photo with famous radio host Howard Stern.

ALSO READ: ‘Chill the judiciary’: Judge whose son was murdered sees death threats not being counted

Another photo shows Trump and his daughter, Ivanka, with Epstein at the Harley Davidson Cafe in 1993.

CNN anchor Erin Burnett noted the photos had “never been seen” prior.