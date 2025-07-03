Coca-Cola invests $93.8 million in new Burkina Faso project, aims to create over 2,000 jobs

Global beverage giant Coca-Cola has announced a significant $93.8 million investment (approximately 60 billion West African Francs, CFA) in a state-of-the-art factory in Burkina Faso, marking a strategic expansion in the West African nation.

The new 6.7-hectare facility, currently under construction by local companies, has already seen an investment of 25 billion CFA.

Upon completion, it is expected to generate 500-600 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs, according to CEO Caroline Estelle Ouedraogo.

The project comes on the heels of Coca-Cola’s decision in 2022 to withdraw bottling licenses from local brasseries, including Solibra in Burkina Faso, following their development of competing drink brands.

The factory, located in Gampela, is already employing 105 workers and is seen as a potential economic lifeline in a country grappling with a decade-long crisis of terrorist activity and youth radicalization.

Additionally, Coca-Cola has contributed 5.3 billion CFA to peace initiatives in 2023, signaling a commitment to social impact alongside its commercial goals.

However, the expansion has not been without criticism. Concerns have been raised about the factory’s water usage—estimated at nearly three liters per liter of Coca-Cola produced—potentially straining local resources in a region already facing water scarcity.