Col Namwawa Elected African Military Law Forum President



By Buffalo Reporter



At the just ended African Military Law Forum

(AMLF) held at Intercontinental hotel in Lusaka, Zambia Army Lawyer wins, not a case, but the Presidency of the African Military Law Forum.



After going unopposed, Colonel Mwizukanji Namwawa, who is also Zambia Army Deputy Director General, Legal Services Branch will be at the helm of the forum for the next two years.





The AMLF is an organisation composed of dedicated African legal professionals serving in the military or working in Ministries of Defence or Justice.



Initiated in March 2014 in Malawi as a forum to gather senior level African military legal advisors from across the African Continent, the AMLF,s goal is that of bringing together African Military Legal Advisors from 54 African Nations to discuss legal topics of interest, propose model solutions,and exchange ideas on how to improve military operational adherence to the Rule of Law.





The soft spoken Col Namwawa takes over the mantle from Major Abel Motaung (Rtd) of the Botswana Defence Force.



With a deep smile, Col Namwawa said she is honoured to be elected as President of the AMLF stating that her administration will strive to create a sustainable funding stream to successfully run the affairs of the institution.





“Obviously we have a mammoth task ahead. We are taking over from sound legal minds who have run the Forum on minimal budgets; therefore we intend to initiate sustainable sources of funding henceforth,” she said.



The Seventh edition of the African Military Law Forum whose deliberations began, Tuesday, 26 August, 2024, closed yesterday, 29 August, 2024.



The four-day legal forum discussed different topics, with great emphasis on the role of legal advisors in the deployment of troops in peace operations as conflict threaten stability across the rich continent of Africa.



The Forum attracted over 50 participants, clad in their incredible uniforms from 30 African countries.



Zambia Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Oscar Msitu Nyoni officiated at closing of the 7th edition of the forum where he presented certificates to the participants.



Lt Gen Nyoni emphasised the upholding of principles of justice in military operations, stating that legal practitioners are integral in military justice dispensation, hence the need for them to serve humanity diligently.