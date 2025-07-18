Coldplay just accidentally exposed a billion-dollar office affair

What was meant to be a lighthearted moment during Coldplay’s Wednesday night concert turned into a public relations disaster for a high flying tech CEO.





During the band’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Boston frontman Chris Martin decided to spice up the crowd with the classic kiss cam.





As the camera panned across the thousands of fans in attendance, it suddenly allegedly landed on Andy Byron, the married CEO of Astronomer, a software development firm reportedly valued at over $1 billion, and his Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot.





They could have just kissed and acted normal. All the running away is why they went viral. lol!