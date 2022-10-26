COLLECTIVE WISDOM AND LOVE WILL BUILD ZAMBIA – HH

OUT of good faith and patriotism, President Hakainde Hichilema recognised former President Edgar Lungu and his wife Esther in his salutation at the National Honours and Awards Investiture Ceremony held at State house on 24th October 2022 albeit in absentia.

Mr Hichilema’s recognition of Mr Lungu was not out of duty but respect, love and full appreciation that only collective wisdom will build Zambia and underscored this year’s theme : Promoting Inclusiveness towards a Sustainable Social Economic Recovery.

With only two of the seven Republican Presidents to have superintended over the affairs of this country in the last 58 years,President Hichilema is fully aware that he and his predecessor were the only beacons on which the country’s socio-economic transformation agenda lies.

As a result President Hichilema takes it that all official invitations to the former President are in order with the country currently at its critical third phase of socio-economic development.

The first phase was political independence which later birthed the second phase of education which anchored as foundation for white collar jobs.

But, the third phase of economic independence shall be made possible through unlocking the economy and promoting the Small Scale Medium Enterprises.

During the same occasion, Mr Hichilema also recognised the former vice Presidents; namely, Mr Enock Kavindele, Dr Guy Scott, Dr Nevers Mumba and Ms Inonge Mutukwa Wina.

In the spirt of inclusiveness, Mr Hichilema appealed to the organisers of state functions to ensure that former Vice Presidents sat together with the incumbent to share experiences and strengthen the Vice Presidency network.

It is common knowledge that what President Hichilema desires for the office of the Vice President he desires for his office at President of Zambia level.

“Remember we only have one former Republican President and the serving one who is President Hichilema which calls for love, unity and guidance among them.”

Mr Hichilema has only Mr Lungu to reach-out to during both good and difficult times in the manner they both reached-out to late President Rupiah Banda for the better good of mother Zambia.

UPND MEDIA TEAM