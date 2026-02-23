Breaking news



Colleen Makhubele Resigns as MK Party MP Following Chief Whip Removal



Colleen Makhubele has resigned as a Member of Parliament for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), with her departure effective at the end of the month. The resignation comes weeks after she was removed as the party’s parliamentary chief whip in January amid internal leadership reshuffles.





Makhubele, who joined the MKP in 2024 and became an MP in January 2025, was appointed chief whip in May 2025. However, she was removed from that role eight months later as part of broader changes within the party’s caucus.





In her resignation letter to party leader and former president Jacob Zuma, she stated that she believes she can better serve South Africa in a different capacity.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve in Parliament while reaffirming her commitment to national development and addressing socio-economic challenges.