COMEDIAN IDC and LUSAKA MUSIC RADIO TEAM JOG WITH ECL



Winston Ngosa alias IDC, that renowned Lusaka based comedian well known for mimicking former President Edgar Lungu and a team from Lusaka Music Radio led by their CEO Derick Nyambe were among scores of enthusiasts that joined the former president in his routine Saturday road walk and run.



As usual, the jogging entourage was so immersed in the morale boosting songs all the way ending with a brief comical interview with IDC encouraging people from all walks of life to develop interest in any form of physical exercise for their wellbeing.



Derick Nyambe said they had followed former President Lungu’s regular physical exercises for some time now and decided to join in today for solidarity in physical health promotion but to also introduce the radio station to him and offer its platform for his utilization whenever he feels like communicating with the members of the public.

📸 GrindStone Television Zambia