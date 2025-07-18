Comedian Oscar “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa’s Family Confirms Cause of Death

The family of comedian Oscar “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa has confirmed his cause of death.

The 49-year-old, known for his trademark 3D glasses and infectious humour, died on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, at a hospital in Rosettenville, Johannesburg.

Oscar “Madluphuthu” Mgudlwa’s Cause of Death Revealed

His brother, Sipho Mgudlwa, said the news left the family shattered, especially since Oscar had only started complaining about breathing problems a few days before.

“My brother complained about breathing complications on Sunday. He died at a hospital in Rosettenville in Joburg,” Sipho said.

He said the family was heartbroken and caught off guard by his sudden passing.

“We didn’t expect his sudden death,” he said.

Sipho added that Madluphuthu was still picking up gigs from time to time and remained active in the industry. He leaves behind four children, three sisters, and a brother.

Filmmaker Shares His Heartbreak

Aaron praised Madluphuthu for his sharp creativity and brilliant sense of humour. He said Madluphuthu wasn’t just funny, he was a talented scriptwriter and someone who always left a lasting impression.

“I was planning to do a short film with him soon. I’m disappointed. I last saw him over a month ago in Thembisa, and we discussed a new project,” Ngwasheng said.

He praised Madluphuthu’s creativity, calling him a brilliant script developer and a naturally funny person. Aaron said he was struggling to come to terms with Madluphuthu’s passing.

“He had amazing talent and was a great script developer. I will remember him as a very smart and talented guy who was funny. I will miss him. I can’t believe he is gone,” said Aaron.