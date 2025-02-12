COMESA TO STRENGTHEN TIES AMONG FRANCE, TURKEY AND EGYPT



THE Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) says it looks forward to strengthening cordial relations and cooperation through enhanced integration with France, Turkey and Egypt.



COMESA Secretary General, Chileshe Kapwepwe notes that France, Turkey and Egypt have played a pivotal role within COMESA such as the European Union funded programmes.



Ms Kapwepwe explained that France, through the EU, has been a significant funder of COMESA’s programmes that have been instrumental in advancing its regional integration agenda in the COMESA member states.



Speaking when she received letters of Credence from France, Turkey and Egypt’s Ambassadors to Zambia on their new appointment as Permanent and Special Representatives to COMESA, Ms Kapwepwe noted that COMESA values the strong partnership established with the three countries.



Addressing the first ever female Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia, Mayada Essam Abdel Rahman, Ms Kapwepwe later noted that Egypt has equally made tremendous headways in advancing intra-COMESA trade.



She noted that Egypt is the top exporter within COMESA with its share of trade increasing from 20 percent in 2021 to 24 percent in 2024.



Egyptian Ambassador to Zambia, Mayada Essam Abdel Rahman reiterated Egypt’s support to COMESA noting that trade liberalisation is a key factor for facing economic challenges as well as economic growth.



“So Egypt is fully supporting the COMESA secretariat to communicate with non COMESA free trade area member states to urge them to join the free trade area and to gain the benefits of trade liberalization,” she said.



She noted that as the current Chairperson for the tripartite free trade area, Egypt will coordinate with COMESA for the upcoming tripartite free trade area meetings meant to accelerate trade in the region.



Earlier, France Ambassador to Zambia, Thomas Rossignol called for enhanced regional integration and freedom of movement on the continent.



Mr Rossignol highlighted that there is no peace without development noting that peace can only be achieved through integration.



“Only by talking to each other, by working with each other, by trading with each other can we achieve peace, and at a time when the region is affected by so many conflicts, we believe that integration is more important than ever before,” he noted.



Meanwhile, Turkish Ambassador to Zambia, and now formerly accredited as special representative to COMESA, Huseyin Barbaros Dicle noted that his country looks forward to enhancing its cooperation with COMESA.



Mr Huseyin Barbaros Dicle said the main focus will be enhancing women in business as well as waste issues in line with the Turkish First Lady’s waste management initiative dubbed “zero waste” which he notes can be collaborated with the COMESA Secretariat.



He added that the exchange of experts plus institutional capacity building will also be critical on Turkey’s agenda.



“So my team and the COMESA Secretariat will work hand in hand to further cooperation in the hope of signing a Memorandum of Understanding on the business women representation and cooperation,” he noted.



Zanis