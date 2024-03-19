Commander of volunteer fighter force from Canada passes away in Ukraine

A leader from Canada who was in charge of a group of volunteer fighters in Ukraine, called the Norman Brigade, has passed away.

The information was first spread online in chatrooms and social media posts and then shared by a Russian-owned news outlet called Sputnik.

Canada’s government knows that a Canadian person has died in Ukraine, but they won’t say who it is or how they died.

“We are thinking of his family and loved ones during this tough time,” said spokesperson Grantly Franklin. The officials are talking to the local authorities to get more information and are helping the family.