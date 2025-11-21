COMMANDER WHO ORDERED BUCHA CIVILIAN KILLINGS IDENTIFIED BY UKRAINE





Ukraine has named Yurii Kim, a Russian officer, as responsible for ordering the torture, execution, and burning of civilians during Russia’s brutal occupation of Bucha in 2022.





The town became a symbol of war crimes after hundreds of bodies, including children and the elderly, were found in mass graves and basements.





This is the first time a Russian commander has been formally targeted with a war crimes notice over the massacre.



Source: CNN