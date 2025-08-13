Commerce minister says delayed reopening of Mulungushi Textiles due to shortage of raw materials!





Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga has attributed the delayed reopening of Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe to a shortage of raw materials, specifically cotton.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mulenga has emphasized that government cannot rush to spend large sums on new machinery for political gain, as the investment aims to yield lasting economic benefits.





He has revealed that over $100 million has been spent on procuring new machinery, and $40 million on engaging cotton out-growers.





The Minister says government is working closely with farmers to increase cotton production, ensuring the plant operates sustainably and competitively in both local and export markets.





Mr. Mulenga has stressed that the plant can only reopen when there is sufficient cotton to ensure sustainable operations for available markets, although he could not specify the exact date but assured that the government is committed to reopening the plant within this year.



-Radio Phoenix