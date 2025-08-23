COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT CRUCIAL FOR SUCCESS OF 2025 MASS VOTER REGISTRATION, SAYS ECZ CHAIRPERSON





Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson, Ms. Mwangala Zaloumis, has highlighted the essential role of community engagement in the upcoming 2025 mass voter registration exercise.





In her closing remarks, delivered on her behalf by ECZ Commissioner Mr. Macdonald Chipenzi today during an orientation program for District Voter Education Coordinators in Kabwe District of Central Province, Ms. Zaloumis stressed the importance of these coordinators as a bridge between the electoral commission and local communities.





She urged the coordinators to develop customized voter education initiatives that reflect the unique demographics of their districts, emphasizing that informed citizens are better equipped to understand the electoral process and the significance of their participation.





“By addressing misinformation and educating the public, District Voter Education Coordinators can foster trust in the electoral system and encourage higher voter turnout,” Ms. Zaloumis stated.





The Chairperson also called upon the coordinators to collaborate closely with local stakeholders, community leaders, and media representatives to expand their outreach and ensure that comprehensive voter education efforts reach every corner of their districts.





Looking forward to the mass voter registration period from October 13th to November 11th 2025, Ms. Zaloumis emphasized the need for collective efforts to improve electoral literacy and civic responsibility.





She reinforced the importance of having informed voters who contribute positively to Zambia’s democratic fabric. “Together, we can empower our citizens to confidently exercise their democratic rights,” she concluded, urging all stakeholders to unite in this crucial endeavour.



