COMMUNITY HOUSE PLOTTING TO BLOCK LUSAMBO FROM CONTESTING IN KABUSHI – NAKACINDA

…….says they want to get him arrested for Obed’s death

Lusaka…. Monday, August 15, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

We have zoomed in and there is a ploy by Community House to have Bowman Lusambo arrested on murder charges to block him from contesting the Kabushi Parliamentary Seat, Hon Raphael Nakacinda has charged.

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity said this comes regardless of the former Lusaka Province Minister being cleared of all the murder and any other related charges in connection to the death of NDC’s Obed Kasongo.

Hon Nakacinda said there are two medical reports that cleared Hon Lusambo of the said allegations.

He said this when he addressed the media in Lusaka today.

“We have zoomed in and there is a ploy by Community house, to which as a result of their fear of the loss of the Kabushi Constituency………instructions have been given to the Zambia Police that against all odds, regardless of the fact that Hon Bowman Lusambo was cleared by all law enforcement agencies of what they wanted to slap on him, the charge of murder or indeed any other charge in relation to the death of Mr Obed who was NDC member because of two clear medical reports from reputable medical doctors,” he said.

“One among them is a Russian Doctor who cleared the fact that Mr Obed died out of a natural cause. But for purposes to disenfranchise Hon Lusambo, the instructions have been given now that he should be arrested, and not allowed to file in the nomination. If he has to be cleared or released, it should be after the nomination. This is not only thuggery, it is not only unlawful, it is not only criminal, we think that this mafia style of governing the country should not be tolerated.”

Hon Nakacinda said this is an indictment against President Hakainde Hichilema, the executive and the UPND.

The PF MCC said the vindictiveness with which Hon Lusambo is being treated and subjected to under UPND and the Head of State is very unfortunate.

“It is the same thing that they also doing with Hon Malanji, wanting to hunt on something they can use to try and get them not to file in nominations. Let us not allow ourselves through political expedients to be testing the Zambian people because one day we may end up plunging this nation into chaos. Let a fair democratic process be undertaken,” he said.

“Go if you have to win, win in Kabushi and end the story. But to begin to treat citizens, one citizen to be treated in a particular way, it affects many. And the way Hon Lusambo is being treated in this country, I think it is very very very unfair and unjust.”