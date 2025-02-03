Company sues Nkandu Luo over eviction



ROBUST Trailers and Bodies limited has sued former PF running mate, Nkandu Luo for unlawful eviction from Tasinta premises, a Charity Organization.





The company alleges that several property worthy over K1 million was destroyed due to the eviction.





Robust Trailers therefore seek special damages for loss of business opportunities from the date of eviction.



Luo is sued in her capacity as the chairperson for Tasinta programme board of trustees.





According to the statement of claim, the plaintiff submitted that the company had a running tenancy lease agreement with Professor Luo until when the same was prematurely terminated.





It filed that on January 26, 2021, the defendant gave a written notice to the company to vacate the premises stating that in it’s quest of trying to find solutions and other sources other than rentals, Luo’s board had found a workable solution with the donors to venture into a different mode of empowering it’s girls, women and their children.





Robust Ltd further submitted that on March 9 2021, the company did respond to the notice and requested Luo to give them at least one and half years to enable them find alternative premises



“On September 8 the company received a letter from Tasinta’s lawyers, messer Simeza Sangwa and Associates demanding a sum of K113,700 from the company as rental arrears as was at March of the same year and further demanded that it vacates the premises almost immediately,” read the file.





Robust Ltd said on the contrary to the demand in the letter, the company was not in rental arrears in any amount as at September 8, 2021.



“On January 11, 2021 the defendant received from the plaintiff a payment towards rentals of K67,500 and on July 1, 2021 another K67,500. However, to the plaintiff’s surprise, baillifs, on September 21 served them a warrant of distress evicted them from it’s rented premises on account of non payment of rental arrears in the sum of K113,700.”





Therefore, Robust Ltd is seeking damages for damage to property caused during the eviction of them from Tasinta programme premises.



Also seeks damages for reputational damage caused to the plaintiff’s business as a result of the defendants collusion to unlawfully evict from Tasinta rented premises.





The company wants a refund of money spent on repairing the leaking roof, costs, interest and any other relief.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 3, 2025