Compensate farmers and Communities Affected by the Sino Metals Pollution of Mwambanshi and Kafue Rivers- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Compensate farmers and Communities Affected by the Sino Metals Pollution of Mwambanshi and Kafue Rivers





…ALFS is now running the $40million Environmental Protection Fund and must immediately release funds to affected communities….





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



In a contraversial move, in August 2023 Government announced that it had appointed African Life Financial Services Limited to manage over US$40 million Environmental Protection Fund.





African Life Financial Services were appointed as Fund Managers of the $40million Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) previously managed by the EPF Committee under the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.





Each mine license holder in the mining sector is obliged to contribute, through a fee or premium, to meet sustainable environmental management in the operations of the mining sector in Zambia.





The Fund was anchored on two objections as provided under the Mines and Minerals Development Act Number 11 of 2015 which was:

1. to provide assurance to government that the developer shall execute the Environmental Impact Statement in accordance with the law.





2. to provide protection to the government against the risks of having the obligation to undertake the rehabilitation of the mining and other related facilities of any mining and non-mining activities.



The fund is also primarily used to strengthen Zambia’s capacity to manage hazardous chemicals and waste, a critical environmental concern.





Besides tackling chemical pollution and waste management, the Fund must support initiatives that improve the health and well-being of communities affected by asverse effects of mining.



On Tuesday, 18th February 2025, the collapse of the a tailings dam collapsed at the Sino Metals Leach Zambia Limited that has caused extensive pollution of the Mwambashi and Kafue rivers and the effluent has killed fish, vegetables and other crops grown alongside the river banks.





The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has cautioned the public against consuming fish from the Kafue River and other polluted streams.



Further, water was cut for Kalulushi, Chambeshi and Kitwe towns for many days and these communities have been suffering loadshedding…no water, no electricity for weeks.





Mines and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe said government’s preliminary report shows Sino Metals Leach Limited neglected critical issues leading to the spillage of acids into Mwambashi and Kafue Rivers.





The Environmental Protection Fund must contribute to the compensation of the communities affected by the dangerous chemical pollution and whose livelihoods depend on the Mwambashi and Kafue rivers.