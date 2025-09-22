COMPOUNDS NOW GETTING OVER 10 HOURS OF ELECTRICITY DAILY



RESIDENTS of Kanyama, Mandevu and other low income communities are now getting a minimum of 10 hours of electricity supply per day, Energy minister Makozo Chikote has asserted.





Chikote highlighted government efforts to ensure that vulnerable areas receive fairer access to power amidst ongoing nationwide supply challenges.





He explained that government deliberately structured the power distribution schedule to prioritise densely populated communities, where many residents lack access to alternative energy sources.





The minister said this during a Diamond TV programme, ‘COSTA’ last evening.



According to Chikote, anyone could verify the improvement in electricity supply by simply calling residents in high density, low-income communities for feedback.





“In this same Zambia, you can call anyone from Kanyama, they will tell you. I get feedback. Call and ask them how much power they receive,” said Chikote.



“We need to agree that we have prioritised the less privileged areas where many of our people live and in those places, we are providing the much needed electricity.”





He stated that government is working tirelessly to manage the gap between constrained electricity supply and the demands of everyday people.





The minister also revealed that Zesco is currently facing financial challenges, which limits its ability to export electricity



He added that the government plans to introduce tariffs that reflect the true cost of electricity, aiming to boost the sector’s long-term viability and draw more investors into the energy market.





Chikote also acknowledged that some Zambians may feel the current system is unfair, particularly those in more affluent areas which are receiving fewer hours of power.





However, he maintained that the government’s focus is on protecting those who would be hit hardest by continuous blackouts.





“Citizens may feel cheated, but as government, we are committed to ensuring that we curb this vice,” added Chikote.



By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba