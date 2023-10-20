PRESS STATEMENT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Concerns Mount Over President Hichilema’s Absence from National Day of Prayers for Third Consecutive Year

Lusaka 19th October, 2023

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are deeply concerned about the consistent absence of President Hakainde Hichilema from the National Day of Prayers for the past three years. We believe that this deliberate decision stems from a lack of understanding and forgiveness in his heart.

As an organization, we acknowledge that the creation of this day may have had some political undertones, aimed at diverting attention from the economic challenges faced by the people, which have worsened in our current times. However, irrespective of the motive behind its introduction, we firmly believe that when prayers are earnestly offered by righteous people to our Lord Jesus, answers are provided.

The scripture in 2nd Chronicles 7:14 serves as the foundational basis on which national leaders should prioritize the importance of this day. It states, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Nevertheless, the real issue at hand lies in President Hakainde Hichilema’s failure to recognize the significance that this day deserves. It is worth noting that the National Day of Prayers was established during the reign of President Edgar Lungu, whom President Hichilema has consistently perceived as his enemy. Consequently, it is highly doubtful that such a leader would attribute any genuine intentions to this day other than attempting to gain political mileage from the Christian community.

Moreover, during the formation of the National Day of Prayer, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was facing severe and life-threatening political persecution, which went unnoticed and unaddressed. As a result, he found it hypocritical and continues to hold this sentiment to this day.

Therefore, the EFF urgently calls upon the Church’s mother bodies to establish a conciliatory commission that can help bridge the deep divide that currently plagues our nation. We believe it is essential to address the challenges we face head-on and resolve any underlying issues. The EFF places great confidence in the wisdom and counsel of the Church in fostering unity and healing for our country.

Changala Siame

Secretary General of Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF