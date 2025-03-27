CONCERNS MOUNT OVER UPND GOVERNMENT’S RUSHED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT



…government itself has admitted that Zambians have not been given the opportunity to contribute to identifying which constitutional clauses should be amended says Banda





Lusaka… Thursday March 27, 2025



The UPND government’s ongoing constitutional amendment process has come under intense scrutiny, with critics accusing the administration of undermining democratic principles and electoral integrity.



Former Kasenengwa Member of Parliament, Sensio Banda, has raised concerns about the transparency and inclusivity of the process, suggesting that the amendments serve a political agenda rather than national interest.



According to Banda, while some of the proposed amendments appear progressive on the surface, they seem to distract from a broader, more controversial objective.



He argued that constitutional changes should be built on broad national consensus, ideally managed by an independent commission, technical committee, or popular assembly.



Instead, the amendments presented to Parliament by the Minister of Justice Princess Kasune have been described as an executive-driven initiative with minimal public participation.



Hon Banda noted that in a ministerial statement, the Justice Minister herself inadvertently admitted that Zambians were not given the opportunity to contribute to identifying which constitutional clauses should be amended.



Public consultations were reportedly scheduled to run from May 21 to June 21, but by then, the executive had already determined which areas of the Constitution would be altered.



Critics argue this approach undermines democratic trust and sidelines key stakeholders, including civil society, opposition parties, and legal experts.



Further concerns were raised about the executive’s dominance over the parliamentary process.



Hon Banda asserted that the government had preemptively dictated key legislative steps such as select committee composition, debate schedules, and reading timelines — processes that should be independently managed by Parliament.



He warned that this top-down approach stifles genuine scrutiny and compromises the independence of the legislative body.



A closer examination of the proposed amendments has led to speculation that the true objective may be related to electoral delimitation, a process that could significantly impact the 2026 elections.



Reports indicate that the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has finalized a delimitation report, though it remains undisclosed.



Hon Banda expressed fears that the process could be manipulated using contentious 2022 census data, potentially giving the ruling UPND an electoral advantage.





Dr. Bayani was cited as one of the critics questioning the credibility of the census data, arguing that Southern Province’s population growth appeared to be underestimated, while Western Province showed disproportionate growth compared to Luapula and Muchinga.





Hon Banda warned that if electoral boundaries are drawn based on disputed figures, the resulting delimitation could undermine fair representation.



Hon Banda further suggested that the executive’s tight grip on the constitutional amendment process could be a strategic attempt to manipulate electoral outcomes in favor of the UPND ahead of the 2026 elections.





He called on Zambians to remain vigilant, emphasizing that constitutional amendments must reflect the will of the people rather than partisan interests.



He urged civil society, opposition parties, and citizens to unite in demanding transparency, inclusivity, and independent oversight for both the constitutional review and delimitation process.





“If left unchallenged, this rushed process threatens Zambia’s democratic integrity and electoral credibility,” Banda warned, adding that Zambians must resist any attempt to prioritize political advantage over national well-being.