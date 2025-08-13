CONCOURT GRANTS GOVERNANCE ACTIVIST ISAAC MWANZA APPLICATION TO DISCONTINUE PETITION AGAINST EARLIER COURT JUDGEMENT ON BILL 7

The Constitutional Court yesterday, 12th August 2025, granted an application by governance activist Isaac Mwanza to discontinue his petition against the court’s earlier judgment halting Bill 7.

Mr. Mwanza had commenced his action challenging the court’s 27th June 2025 decision, which declared the constitutional amendment process unconstitutional due to a lack of the requisite wide consultation.

His case was contested by another petition filed by other petitioners, represented by Messrs Simeza Sangwa & Associates and Messrs Joseph Chirwa & Company, seeking to have Mr. Mwanza’s petition stayed until their own matter was heard.

During a case management hearing on 25th July 2025 before Judges Musaluke, Chisunka, and Mulife, the court ordered that the two petitions be consolidated as they arose from the same facts.

In a surprise turn of events, Mr. Mwanza applied to discontinue his petition. As there was no objection from the respondents’ lawyers, the court granted the application.