CONDEMNATION OF MOB JUSTICE AND A CALL FOR ORDER IN NAKONDE



5th October 2025



My dear citizens of Nakonde Constituency, residents of Muchinga Province, and fellow Zambians.





It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I address you today regarding the tragic and unlawful incident that occurred in Sukwa Village, where two individuals suspected of motorcycle theft were brutally burnt to death by a mob. This act of extreme violence is not only shocking but stands in direct opposition to the principles of justice and the rule of law that underpin our nation.





I wish to state in the clearest terms possible that I strongly and unreservedly condemn this act of mob justice. Taking the law into one’s own hands is never acceptable, regardless of the provocation. Such actions undermine the authority of our state institutions and transform victims of crime into perpetrators of an even more grievous crime: murder. As your representative, I stand for justice, not vengeance. We must all remember that every individual, including criminal suspects, possesses a fundamental right to life and the right to a fair trial as guaranteed by our laws.





This condemnation echoes the firm stance of which we are as a people, and especially as Nakonde. Working with other stakeholders, we are determined to restore order and transparency across all sectors, and this commitment must extend to maintaining public order and ensuring that justice is administered through proper legal channels, not through violent mobs . The path of violence leads only to a cycle of more violence and lawlessness, which we, as a community, must collectively reject.





I call upon every community member in Nakonde to remain calm and to cooperate fully with the Zambia Police Service,which is now investigating this matter. We must allow our law enforcement agencies to perform their duties without interference. I urge anyone with information about the incident or those involved in the mob action to come forward and assist the police. It is only through working with the authorities that we can ensure true justice is served and prevent such tragedies from recurring.





Let this tragic event be a turning point for Nakonde.Let us choose the path of legality and order. As your Member of Parliament, I commit to advocating for and supporting initiatives that strengthen the reach and efficiency of our justice system at the grassroots level. We must foster a community where disputes are resolved in courts of law, not on the streets, and where the safety of all citizens, riders, traders, and suspects alike, is protected.





In conclusion, I extend my deepest condolences to all who have been affected by this traumatic event. Let us honour the peace and unity that Zambia is known for by rejecting violence and upholding the dignity of human life.





Together, let us build a safer and more just Nakonde for all.



Hon. Lukas Simumba,

MP for Nakonde Constituency

Muchinga Province