CONDEMNATION OF THE BLOCKING OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE FROM INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL.l

CONDEMNATION OF THE BLOCKING OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE FROM INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL.



The Tonse Alliance expresses its strongest condemnation of the deeply troubling and unjustified action taken today to block its President, Brian Mundubile, from boarding a scheduled international flight.





This incident represents a dangerous escalation in the abuse of state institutions and raises serious concerns about the erosion of constitutional freedoms in Zambia.





The freedom of movement is a fundamental right guaranteed to every citizen under the laws of our Republic. The arbitrary restriction of this right—particularly against a leading opposition figure—is not only unlawful, but also a direct attack on democracy itself.





We therefore demand:



An immediate and full explanation from relevant authorities regarding the legal basis of this action. The unconditional restoration of Hon. Mundubile’s right to travel freely.





Accountability for all officials involved in this abuse of power.



This incident cannot be viewed in isolation. It forms part of a broader and worrying pattern of intimidation and suppression directed at opposition leaders ahead of the upcoming elections.





Such actions undermine the credibility of our democratic processes and elections and threaten national stability.



Let us be clear: Zambia does not belong to any political party or administration—it belongs to its people.





The Tonse Alliance will not be intimidated. We will continue to stand firm in defending democracy, the rule of law, and the rights of all citizens





President Mundubile is totally flabbergasted at what the country has become under the UPND where they have taken Zambia back to the stone age!





Recently, the US State Department, UN Human Rights Watch charged that Zambia’s democratic space had drastically.





We call upon the people of Zambia, civil society, the church, and the international community to take note of this development and to stand in defense of constitutional order.





Issued by:



GEORGE CHISANGA MP

PRESIDENTIAL SPOKESPERSON