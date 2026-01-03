CONDEMNING THE ARBITRARY SUMMONING AND HUMILIATION OF THE ARCHBISHOP OF LUSAKA BY THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION- Dr. Sebastian  Kopulande

CONDEMNING THE ARBITRARY SUMMONING AND HUMILIATION OF THE ARCHBISHOP OF LUSAKA BY THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION





By Dr. Sebastian C. Kopulande

Aspiring Presidential Candidatet- People’s Party | Catholic | Former Seminarian

Date: 3 January 2026





I wish to express my deep concern, outrage, and unequivocal condemnation of the decision by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) to summon the Archbishop of Lusaka, His Grace Dr. Alick Banda, for questioning on Monday, 5 January 2026.





As a Catholic, conscious of the Social Doctrine of the Church, a former Seminarian, and a citizen deeply committed to constitutionalism, the rule of law, and freedom of conscience, view this action not as an innocent administrative procedure, but as a politically motivated act of intimidation aimed at embarrassing and silencing the Catholic Church and its clergy.





This development fits into a clear and disturbing pattern that has been pursued by the UPND Government since assuming office, a pattern marked by hostility toward the Catholic Church whenever it speaks truth to power, defends constitutionalism, or stands with the suffering poor.





Yes we have never forgotten the closure and locking out of Archbishop Banda from his Cathedral of the Child Jesus and statements such as “Archbishop Banda is the Lucifer of Zambia”, which, to date, has gone uncondemned and unpunished.





The Catholic Church and indeed other Christian Churches in history, have, for decades, played a vital role in Zambia’s moral, social, and democratic life. They have educated our children, healed our sick, mediated political conflicts, and spoken courageously against injustice

regardless of which party is in power. To now subject a Catholic Archbishop to the coercive machinery of the State, without transparency and in a politically charged environment, is a

grave assault on religious freedom and moral authority.





The UPND Government’s long-standing antagonism toward Archbishop Banda and the Catholic Church is well documented in public discourse. What is deeply troubling is the apparent instrumentalisation of a law-enforcement institution to pursue what appears to be a personal or political agenda. This undermines public confidence in the independence and

professionalism of the DEC and erodes the very foundations of democratic governance.





Let me be clear:



• The Church is not an enemy of the State, it has never been and it will never be as

it carries out its prophetic mission.

• The clergy, in both the Catholic and other Christian Churches, are not criminals for preaching justice, peace, and accountability.



• Criticism of government excesses is not subversion; it is a democratic and moral duty of every citizen of the Republic.





Zambia is not, and must never become, a State where religious leaders are harassed for holding

moral positions that are inconvenient to those in power. History, both in Zambia and beyond,

teaches us that when governments begin to persecute the Church, civil society, and independent

voices, democracy itself is in grave danger.

I therefore call upon:



1. The Drug Enforcement Commission to immediately explain, with full transparency, the

legal basis and necessity for this summons beyond simply stating that “no one is above

the law” which we all know, although we are also aware of incidences of departure from this principle.



2. President Hakainde Hichilema to publicly distance himself from any action that undermines religious freedom and the independence of State institutions and re-assure the nation as he did on 29th December 2025 on the collaborative relationship between the Church and the State; and



3. All Zambians of conscience, regardless of faith or political affiliation, to stand in defence of the Church, constitutionalism, and the rule of law.





Kindly stand well advised that:

• Silencing the Church will not silence the truth.

• Intimidation will not erase moral authority.

• And history will judge harshly those who abuse State power to settle scores or