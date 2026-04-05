Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Fate of U.S. HC-130J Aircraft in Iran



Conflicting reports have surfaced regarding the fate of two U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II aircraft during operations over southern Isfahan.





Local Iranian media claim that both aircraft were shot down by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces. However, separate reports suggest that U.S. special operations forces were forced to destroy the aircraft themselves after mechanical failures rendered them inoperable during a rescue mission.





According to these accounts, the aircraft experienced engine issues and became stuck on the ground, with landing gear reportedly trapped in soft terrain, preventing takeoff. The decision to destroy them was allegedly made to prevent sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands.





Additional reports indicate that U.S. commanders have deployed three more HC-130J Combat King II aircraft into the area to extract remaining personnel and complete the evacuation of both crew and rescued pilots.





There has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities. If verified, the incident would highlight the extreme operational risks and logistical challenges faced during deep rescue missions inside contested territory.