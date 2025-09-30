⬆️ NEWS FLUSH: Confusion Rocks Tonse Alliance as PF Cadres Disrupt Meeting



Confusion has engulfed the Tonse Alliance after suspected Patriotic Front cadres stormed a press briefing led by alliance spokesperson Sean Tembo, forcing police to intervene.





The briefing, scheduled for late morning at Palm Valley Resort, was meant to announce resolutions of the council of leaders. It was abruptly moved to Tembo’s Ngwerere residence after the initial venue was overrun. Even there, journalists were blocked from entering, and some reported threats of violence.





The meeting had drawn senior opposition figures, including MPs Brian Mundubile and Mutotwe Kafwaya, as well as former PF officials Chris Zumani Zimba, Mumbi Phiri, and KBF. At the same time, another faction aligned with Given Lubinda held a parallel meeting at the PF Secretariat.





Witnesses said the cadres were mobilised by rival factions to disrupt Tembo’s gathering, underlining the deepening fractures within the alliance.





Police eventually deployed a CDF van to the scene, securing the premises and dispersing the group.





By broadcast time, Sean Tembo had not issued a statement on the incident. The unfolding drama exposes widening cracks in the Tonse Alliance, which is yet to consolidate leadership following the death of Edgar Lungu in June.



