Congo army battles convicted war criminal’s militia, civilian deathsreported

Heavy clashes erupted this week between Congo's army and a
   militia founded by a war criminal convicted at the
   International Criminal Court but later released, both sides
   said, and one civil society activist put the civilian death
   toll at 19.



   Thomas Lubanga, an Ituri native, told Reuters in March that he
   was forming the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CPR) to
   topple the regional government, creating another potential
   security threat in war-scarred eastern Congo where
   Rwanda-backed M23 rebels have also seized significant
   territory.


   At the time, the group had not launched military operations, he
   said.
   This week, however, Congo's army said the CPR had attempted
   multiple attacks and that soldiers had killed 12 of the group's
   fighters in two different locations around 30 kilometres (19
   miles) north of Bunia, the Ituri capital.


   A CPR commander, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity
   because he was not authorised to brief the media, said there
   were clashes but acknowledged the death of just "one of my
   men".


   Dieudonne Losa, a civil society activist in Bunia, said on
   Friday that 19 civilian deaths had been recorded, including 13
   elderly women and four young girls.


   "What is happening north of Bunia is an unacceptable
   situation," Losa said.


   The International Criminal Court secured a conviction against
   Lubanga in 2012 on charges of recruiting child soldiers and
   sentenced him to 14 years in prison.


   He was released in 2020 and President Felix Tshisekedi
   appointed him to a task force to bring peace to Ituri. But in
   2022 he was taken hostage for two months by a rebel group,
   which he blamed on the government, and he then based himself in
   Uganda.


   It is unclear how many combatants Lubanga might control. U.N.
   experts last year accused him of mobilising fighters to support
   a local militia and M23.

